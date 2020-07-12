STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Garden scheme a hit in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur villages

With the village economy taking a hit due to the pandemic, the scheme under which a beneficiary needs to develop a kitchen garden on 1,250 sq ft land, has been received well by people.

Published: 12th July 2020 08:37 AM

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With prices of vegetables skyrocketing, the State Government’s ‘Mo Upkari Bagicha’ scheme has become popular in rural areas of the district.

A beneficiary is also entitled to Rs 10,729 as labour charge for 33 days of work and free seeds.

Ranjita Dash of Dhuanpari village in Tirtol block has developed a garden on 1,250 sq ft land at her house.

“The garden will help me save money and cut down on trips to the market to buy vegetables,” she said.

The beneficiaries of the scheme are given training by women members of gram panchayat level federations.

Project Director, DRDA Saroj Kant Mohanty said the State Government has set a target to develop 8,000 Mo Upkari Bagichas in the district and 10,000 proposals have already been received from those interested in the scheme. As of now, 6,000 proposals have been accepted, he said.

The scheme was introduced by the Government last year after convergence of Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) and MGNREGS.

