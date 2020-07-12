No help in sight for Ganjam’s COVID-19 agony

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to rise rapidly, Ganjam is now sitting on a ticking time bomb with fear of community spread of the virus looming large.

Despite containment measures and shutdowns, the district administration has been unable to break the virus chain. There has been a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in the last five days with 218 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the district tally to 3,634.

The new cases include 41 from areas under the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) limits.

Two persons - a 55-year-old man and a 72-year-old man - died of the disease in the same period taking the virus toll to 36.

On the other hand, there has been a rise in number of deaths in Covid isolation ward at the Casualty wing of MKCG MCH.

People suffering from cold, fever and breathing problems are being admitted to the isolation ward.

From July 1, as many as 48 persons have died at the ward including eight on Friday and one on Saturday.

While Covid-19 test was not conducted on any of the persons, the reason of all the deaths has been mentioned as severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) or influenza like illness (ILI).

Since the deaths are not confirmed due to Covid, the bodies are being handed over to relatives or buried and dumped at isolated locations.

Senior doctors of the MCH, on the condition of anonymity, said most of the persons who died had symptoms of Covid.

What has given rise to fear of community spread of the disease is the rising number of cases amidst non-arrival of migrants.

Earlier, the rise in Ganjam’s Covid tally was attributed to arrival of infected migrants. Sources said arrival of migrants to Ganjam had stopped since first week of June and currently, a majority of the TMCs have been closed.

However, the Covid-19 positive cases continue to surge in all the rural and urban areas of the district. Ganjam administration’s silence on the issue has only left the locals angry and worried.

They said the administration should come out with daily update on the cases for awareness of the public.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Srikant Padhy has written to the Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal requesting him to direct the State Government to open three more Covid-19 hospitals in Ganjam or shift the new patients to Bhubaneswar Covid hospitals.