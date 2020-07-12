Odisha BJP finalises plan to make corruption-free state

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State BJP on Saturday finalised its course of action for next six months with a focus on making Odisha a corruption-free state.

In a virtual meeting of the State office-bearers chaired by Odisha unit president Sameer Mohanty, the party has decided to make people aware about the programmes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the meeting, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said the Prime Minister has always given priority to development of Eastern India while making Odisha its laboratory.

He said the Prime Minister is committed for overall development of 10 districts which have been included in the list of 115 aspirational districts of the country.

The Minister said Odisha has received maximum benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana during the last three months when Covid-19 pandemic has spread in the country.

He said the Garib Kalyan Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana have been extended by five and three months respectively so that more poor people would get benefit from these schemes.

Similarly, Odisha has immensely benefited from the Atmanirbhar scheme, Pradhan said and called upon the party officebearers and workers to take these messages to the people of the state.

Mohanty also called upon the office-bearers to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level through team work. “The aim should be to make Odisha a part in the development process and free from corruption,” he said. BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan criticised the state government for its all round failure.

The Government has failed in Covid management and allowed the law and order situation to deteriorate further as is evident from the rising number of crime against women, he said.

National general secretary and Odisha in-charge Arun Singh and national secretary (organisation) BL Santosh also addressed the meeting.