Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inquires about health of COVID-19 infected MLAs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday spoke to two legislators, who are undergoing treatment for Covid- 19, and enquired about their health.

Naveen spoke to BJP MLA from Nilagri Sukanta Kumar Nayak and ruling BJD MLA from Salepur Prashant Behera over phone and wished them speedy recovery.

Naveen also spoke to several Covid warriors undergoing treatment in various Covid care centres and hospitals and enquired about their health condition.

He appreciated the noble contribution made by frontline Covid warriors and assured them all support from the Government in their good work.

Besides, the Chief Minister spoke to several Covid-19 patients who are being treated in different hospitals to collect feedback from them about the facilities available to them as part of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme.

He had recently asked senior officers to be in regular contact with the frontline Covid warriors as well as patients and collect feedback from them.

The State Government had recently brought Covid-19 management within the purview of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ to get feedback from patients and frontline Covid workers for better management of the health pandemic.

He asked Covid observers and senior officers to interact with the patients and frontline workers engaged in different Covid hospitals and TMCs and get feedback from them to improve Covid care in the state.