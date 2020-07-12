STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha inter-district travel worry: 11 returnees from Covid hotspots test positive

Eleven of the 38 persons of Bhubaneswar who tested positive in the last 24 hours, had a travel history to Covid hotspot districts.

BHUBANESWAR: Movement of people from the State Capital to Covid hotspots has emerged a new challenge for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) which is already struggling in its battle against coronavirus.

Eleven of the 38 persons of Bhubaneswar who tested positive in the last 24 hours, had a travel history to Covid hotspot districts. Three positive persons of a family in Ganganagar in the city had visited the worst-hit Ganjam district.

Similarly, another three infected persons of Niladri Vihar had travelled to Ganjam that has turned into a hotbed of coronavirus transmission, BMC authorities said.

This apart, a person from Kargil Basti in Pokhariput, two persons of a family from Chandrasekharpur, a person from Bhimtangi and one from Nayapalli, who tested positive, also have travel history to other Covid hospot districts.

Bhubaneswar had recorded 21 local cases in the last five days between July 7 and 11 and all the infected persons had travelled to Covid hotspots of Ganjam, Gajapati, Cuttack, Balasore and Jajpur.

There is a provision for mandatory quarantine for people returning to the city after 72 hours of their travel, but the norm is meant for those travelling outside Odisha.

“For inter-district, there is no such provision although the Municipal Corporation has mandated 14 days institutional quarantine for those returning to city slums from Covid-19 hotspots,” said an official.

City’s Covid tally reaches 640

With detection of 38 new cases in the last 24 hours, Covid tally of the Capital has increased to 640.

Apart from 12 local cases that include a case from Kalinga Vihar whose source of infection is not known, 26 cases are related to home quarantine.

The number of active cases stand at 317. Death toll has gone up to eight after death of one patient in the last 24 hours.

