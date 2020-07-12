Odisha sarpanch arrested for ‘yagna’ amid COVID-19 threat

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In yet another blatant violation of Covid-19 protocol, a temple was inaugurated and ‘yagna’ organised in presence of nearly 500 people including a Naib Sarpanch in Mardharajpur village under Soroda block of Ganjam district on Saturday.

The Naib Sarpanch Krushnachandra Jena and 10 others including priest of the temple have been arrested under Epidemic Diseases Act.

Despite the rise in number of cases, the religious event was being organised violating social distancing norms and none of the villagers wore masks.

Although some youths tried to stop the mass gathering and procession, they were thrashed by the locals.

The procession was then recorded by youths and released on social media. When the information reached Polosara BDO Sambhunath Nandi, he lodged a police complaint.

A case was registered by Polosara police and 10 violators who were accused of organising the event arrested.