Odisha's Gobari canal reduced to dumping ground due to rampant encroachment

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Rampant encroachment and pollution has restricted the flow of water in Gobari canal, considered the lifeline of around two lakh people in the district.

The 20 km long canal connects Kendrapara town to Gandakhia. Around 70,000 hectare land in Kansar, Purusotampur, Ayeda, Gandakhia and other panchayats is irrigated through the canal, which has now been reduced to a dumping ground due to lack of cleaning and maintenance.

“Several proposals to restore the canal have been gathering dust in official files,” said Pradyumna Nayak of Kansar.

Nityananda Behera of Kendrapara recalls his childhood days when fishermen caught fish in the canal.

“Now the canal is dying a slow death owing to negligence of officials concerned. Despite several appeals to the officials concerned, nothing has been done to clean it,” he said.

Executive engineer of Irrigation department Prabodh Kumar Rout said numerous drains in Kendrapara town are connected with the canal due to which it is clogged with garbage.

He said several slums have come up on the canal bund. Even as the authorities concerned were urged to evict the encroachers, nothing has been done in this regard. Rout said the Irrigation department had sought Rs 26 crore from the Government to clean the canal.

“After the funds are sanctioned, we will start its renovation,” he said.

Collector Samarth Verma said unauthorised houses on both sides of the canal will soon be demolished.

“Action will also be taken against persons who have connected their latrine pipes to the canal,” he said.

The Gobari canal was built in 1870 after the infamous Na anka drought of 1866 for navigation and irrigation. It was used for movement of boats in the preindependence era.