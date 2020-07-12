STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Malkangiri makes COVID-19 quarantine must for people from 13 districts

In the wake of rise in Covid-19 positive cases, the administration has decided to put people arriving from 13 districts of the State under quarantine.

Published: 12th July 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Authorities sealing the Nigamananda ashram in Balimela (Photo | EPS)

Authorities sealing the Nigamananda ashram in Balimela (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In the wake of rise in Covid-19 positive cases, the administration has decided to put people arriving from 13 districts of the state under quarantine.

“Positive cases have been detected in a few people who have no travel history to outside the State but have returned from hotspots like Ganjam, Cuttack and Puri districts. Putting people from 13 districts coming to Malkangiri under quarantine is needed to contain the spread of the virus,” said Collector Manish Agarwal.

As per an order issued by the Collector, people from Ganjam, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Khurda including Bhubaneswar, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Puri, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur will be put under 14 days of institutional or paid quarantine at temporary medical centres across the district.

However, certain categories of people like pregnant and lactating women and persons aged above 65 years are allowed to remain in home quarantine. Failure to adhere to the order will attract penal action under National Disaster Management Act 2005, Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and section 188 of IPC.

Meanwhile, the district administration sealed the Nigamananda ashram and Anukula Chandra ashram in Balimela and lodged an FIR against the priests for allowing religious gathering in violation of social distancing and lockdown rules on Saturday.

The move came after a devotee of Nigamananda ashram tested positive for the virus on Friday.

The enforcement agencies have collected penalty of `7,80,740 for violation of mask wearing and social distancing norms in the district.

Besides, four Government employees too were penalised for not wearing masks.With the two-day shutdown coming into force in Malkangiri municipality and Balimela NAC form Friday, anganwadi and health workers have intensified contact tracing of positive cases in the areas.

The total number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 134 of which 101 have recovered. The number of active cases now stands at 33.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus Malkangiri Odisha
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp