Police send student traffic volunteers on leave in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack as COVID-19 cases rise

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Twin City, the Commissionerate Police has sent its student traffic volunteers on leave in order to ensure their safety.

On June 1, the Traffic Wing of Commissionerate Police had resumed the deployment of student volunteers at major traffic junctions.

About 500 student volunteers had been assisting the police personnel in regulating traffic in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

“Student traffic volunteers were asked not to report on duty after the outbreak of the pandemic. Though they had joined on June 1, considering their safety, they were asked not to report from July 1,” said Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath.

The volunteers were provided masks and instructed to maintain social distancing, but due to the risks involved in the current situation, they have been asked to stay at their homes, said a police officer. The personnel have also been advised to wear masks and maintain social distancing while carrying out enforcement activities. Apart from safety gears, vitamin- C tablets have been supplied to the traffic personnel to boost their immune system.