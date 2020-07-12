Rourkela Government Hospital labour room closed after woman tests COVID-19 positive post delivery

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The labour room of Rourkela Government Hospital was shut down for 48 hours from Saturday till July 13 midnight for sanitisation and infection control measures after a woman tested positive following delivery.

Health department and RGH said the peripheral health institutions have been requested not to refer labour cases to RGH till July 13.

The institutions have been advised to refer labour cases requiring C-section surgery to Sundargarh District Headquarter Hospital (SDHH), Bonai Sub-Divisional Hospital (BSDH) and Rajgangpur Area hospital.

They have further been asked to conduct normal deliveries at health centres having specialists, doctors and trained staff nurses.

Similarly, O&G doctors and anaesthesiologists of Bonai and Rajgangpur have been asked not to leave their headquarters for the next 48 hours. RGH Director Dr Nilakanta Mishra was not immediately available for comment.

RGH sources said for the time being the labour room activities have been shifted to a separate facility. Meanwhile, the Dental unit of the Bonai Sub-Divisional Hospital (BSDH) has also been closed for sanitisation and IPC measures after a doctor tested positive for Covid-19.

CDM&PHO Dr SK Mishra said only serious patients would be allowed admission to the Indoor-Patient department (IPD). Swab samples of the hospital employees would be sent for testing.