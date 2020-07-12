STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman cadre among two Maoists surrender before Odisha Police

Police sources said one of the major reasons of the two left wing extremists giving up arms is the Gurupriya bridge in Swabhiman Anchal area which has paved way for several developmental activities

Maoists

For representational purposes ( Photo | AFP)

BHUBANESWAR: Two Maoists, including a woman cadre of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) gave up arms and surrendered before Odisha Police on Sunday. Kanha Madi and Lake Punem surrendered before Malkangiri Superintendent of Police.

Madi, an area committee member (ACM) of military platoon under the Malkangiri-Koraput-Visakha Border (MKVB) division of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC), was carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head. A native of Sudhakonda village, he had joined the banned outfit in Kalimela Dalam in 2013.

The ACM is suspected to be involved in at least 10 crimes, including the encounter with the security forces in Silakota in 2013 and an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at Bidarpakna in Papermetla in February this year.

Punem, party member of military platoon under MKVB division of AOBSZC, was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head.

A native of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, Punem had joined the banned organization in Dakhin Bastar Division in April 2018 and was subsequently transferred to cut-off area in the same year.

She is suspected to be involved in exchange of fire with the police personnel near Panpadar in Malkangiri district in 2018 and in Bondapada this year.

Police sources said one of the major reasons of the two left wing extremists giving up arms is the Gurupriya bridge in Swabhiman Anchal area which has paved way for several developmental activities in the region.

"The recent appeals by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and DGP Abhay to Maoists for surrendering and joining the mainstream has also influenced them," said a police officer.

Besides, establishment of police station in Jodamba and a new base of Border Security Force in Swabhiman Anchal area also obstructed the movement of the red rebels.

"Madi got disillusioned with the behaviour of senior Maoist leaders, who are mostly Telugu speaking people. They usually favour Telugu cadre over other local tribal members. Punem got disappointed by persistent gender discrimination between male and female cadre in promotions as well as abusive behaviour," said the police officer.

The DGP said the left-wing extremists in Odisha are surrendering in increasing numbers. While 19 Maoists have surrendered so far this year, 13 ultras had given up arms last year.

According to Odisha Police, enhanced security response and focused developmental activities have significantly curbed Naxal activities in the State. "I appeal all Maoists to surrender their arms and join mainstream. The State Government has a very robust surrender and rehabilitation policy. The left wing extremists can take advantage of it," Abhay said.

