Cops in Odisha's Ganjam district collect close to a million rupees towards COVID-19 mask flout

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ganjam district is right at the top of COVID tally but people continue to be wary of wearing masks while flouting social distancing norms. In the last seven days, Ganjam and Berhampur Police have collected over 9.6 lakh towards the violations.

Ganjam Police alone collected a whopping Rs 7.20 lakh fine towards mask violations. A fine of Rs 500 is imposed for mask and social distancing violation. In the last one week between July 5 and 11, at least 1,440 violators have been fined.

"Many people are not inclined to wear masks and do it after spotting the police. Stringent action against mask, social distancing and night curfew violations will continue in the coming days," Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai said.

Rai has under his district’s jurisdiction 22 police stations which oversee the rural areas of the district. Despite a rapid spread in the infection, the administration’s frequent requests for mask and social distancing continues to go unheeded as would the penalties would vouch.

However, in urban pockets, the violations are not any less and Berhampur Police has been going after the violators. The police collected Rs 2.42 lakh for mask violations between July 5 and 11. "We levy Rs 200 fine each for mask violation from about 100 violators in a day. The number of mask violations was higher before the shutdown," said Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra. Not wearing mask is non-negotiable and enforcement as well as awareness is being carried out in this regard, he added. There are 13 police stations under Berhampur police district.

On July 8, Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay visited Ganjam and requested people of the district to cooperate with the authorities in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. "Masks are not very expensive but still people are not buying. As a deterrent, the State Government has increased fine for such violations to Rs 500 each," said a police officer.

Ganjam police has also been creating awareness on importance of wearing mask, maintaining social distancing and not spitting at public places to contain the spread of the virus. Buguda, Rambha, Badagada police stations are using megaphones and placards for this purpose.