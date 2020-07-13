COVID-19: Jajpur district in Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 97 cases

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The district reported its highest single-day spike of 97 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. With this, the total number of positive cases rose to 896 in Jajpur. The new cases include an under-trial prisoner (UTP) of Jajpur sub-jail who was lodged with 11 other inmates in a cell.

The UTP, a murder accused, was arrested from Bihar by Binjharpur police and produced in court on July 9. The jail authorities are making arrangements to collect swab samples of other UTPs and employees of the prison.

The patient has been shifted to the COVID hospital in the district. After the UTP tested positive, Binjharpur police station was sealed for three days. The IIC and 22 other employees of the police station were sent to a Government quarantine centre.

Of the remaining cases, 80 were detected from different quarantine centres in the district while 16 are local, informed Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das. The highest 34 cases were reported from Dasarathapur block, 21 each from Jajpur and Binjharpur, 11 from Bari and nine from Danagadi.

The positive cases reported from quarantine centres have travel history to West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Telangana, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh. Of the total 896 positive cases in the district, 549 have recovered and 347 are active.