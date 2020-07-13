STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 tally crosses 13,000 mark in Odisha

While the state reported 595 new infections from 21 districts in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate has dropped from 11.69 per cent to 8.21 per cent.

Representational image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As anticipated, July has been crucial for the State so far as the number of COVID-19 positive cases went past 13,000 mark with 595 new infections detected from 21 districts in the last 24 hours.

With an average daily positivity rate of around nine per cent (pc), the State continued to register over 500 confirmed cases for the sixth consecutive day. While highest 755 cases were recorded on July 9, lowest 527 cases were reported on July 7.

However, the positivity rate dropped from 11.69 per cent to 8.21 per cent as of the highest 7,239 samples tested on Saturday, 595 cases were found to be positive. Maximum 230 cases were from Ganjam followed by 97 from Jajpur, 76 from Khurda, 44 from Koraput, 36 from Malkangiri and 20 from Gajapati.

Five more COVID-19 patients, including three from worst-hit Ganjam, died taking the death toll to 84, of which 64 were due to COVID. Over 50 per ent of the deceased had diabetes and hypertension irrespective of their age bracket.

The Health department attributed the death of 20 others to other underlying diseases. The patients, who succumbed in the last 24 hours, included three men, aged 50, 56 and 65 from Ganjam. A 50-year-old man from Khurda and another 57-year-old man from Bhubaneswar died of polytrauma (head injury) and acute encephalomyelitis respectively. With this, the death toll in Ganjam reached 39.

While Khurda recorded nine deaths, six were from Cuttack, two from Puri and one each from Angul, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Rayagada. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said apart from the comorbid conditions, the delay in reporting by the people is the reason behind the rise in COVID-19 deaths in the district.

"People are reluctant to inform that they have developed symptoms. Cases are coming to the fore due to the door-to-door survey. We appeal people not to hide and come forward for tests immediately after they develop any symptoms," he said.

On Sunday, 390 patients also recovered from 20 districts, including highest 106 from Ganjam, 71 from Cuttack, 38 each from Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh, 25 from Jajpur, 24 from Nabarangpur and 22 from Sambalpur. Of the total 13,121 infections, the number of active cases stood at 4,677 after 8,360 recoveries.

Odisha seeks 200 ventilators, 1 lakh antigen kits

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha is witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases, the State Government has urged the Centre to provide medical essentials to deal with the crisis. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra has written a letter to the Secretary of Union Health and Family Welfare department seeking more ventilators, antigen kits, masks and TrueNat test kits.

The State, that is expecting the number of positive cases to rise further, has sought 200 ventilators, five lakh N95 masks, 50,000 RNA extraction kits, one lakh rapid antigen kits and TrueNat confirmatory for 25,000 tests for effective management of Covid-19.

