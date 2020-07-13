More COVID-19 warriors lose fight to virus in Odisha's Ganjam district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as positive cases continue to rise alarmingly in Ganjam, the increasing deaths of frontline workers has emerged a huge concern for the district administration. In the last 24 hours, the district reported another 230 positive cases and five more deaths, including three workers.

The deceased included a constable Golak Nayak and headmaster Gourahari Behera of Aska and anganwadi supervisor Asanta Patra of Sanakhemundi. Last week, four frontline workers including two teachers, a junior engineer and an anganwadi worker had died of COVID-19.

As many as 600 COVID Warriors have contracted the virus in the district and 192 of them have recovered. So far, Ganjam has reported 39 deaths due to the virus. In view of the alarming situation, the administration has appointed senior officers in all Government offices to ensure safety of employees.

These officers will arrange testing of those complaining of COVID-19 symptoms and their treatment. The State Government has also deputed over a dozen of administrative officers to the district to monitor the situation. Since some employees of different Government offices have contracted the virus, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has directed staff not to leave the headquarters without prior permission.

The Collector informed that eight hospitals including five COVID care centres and three dedicated Covid health centres with a combined capacity of 1,150 beds will be opened at various places in the district in view of the steady rise in positive cases.

These new facilities will be set up in both Government and private buildings. On the day, two Covid care centres having a capacity of 100 beds were opened at Sanakhemundi and Patrapur. The rest will be made operational soon, he added.

A seven-member team led by Health Director Dr BK Mahapatra reached Ganjam on a two-day visit to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the district. Meanwhile, the third day of the five-day shutdown in urban areas of the district remained peaceful. Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra visited several police check posts in the city. So far, Ganjam has reported 3,864 Covid-19 cases.