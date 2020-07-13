STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

More COVID-19 warriors lose fight to virus in Odisha's Ganjam district

The deceased included a constable Golak Nayak and headmaster Gourahari Behera of Aska and anganwadi supervisor Asanta Patra of Sanakhemundi.

Published: 13th July 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

A newly-opened COVID care centre in Ganjam district

A newly-opened COVID care centre in Ganjam district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as positive cases continue to rise alarmingly in Ganjam, the increasing deaths of frontline workers has emerged a huge concern for the district administration. In the last 24 hours, the district reported another 230 positive cases and five more deaths, including three workers.

The deceased included a constable Golak Nayak and headmaster Gourahari Behera of Aska and anganwadi supervisor Asanta Patra of Sanakhemundi. Last week, four frontline workers including two teachers, a junior engineer and an anganwadi worker had died of COVID-19.

As many as 600 COVID Warriors have contracted the virus in the district and 192 of them have recovered. So far, Ganjam has reported 39 deaths due to the virus. In view of the alarming situation, the administration has appointed senior officers in all Government offices to ensure safety of employees.

These officers will arrange testing of those complaining of COVID-19 symptoms and their treatment. The State Government has also deputed over a dozen of administrative officers to the district to monitor the situation. Since some employees of different Government offices have contracted the virus, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has directed staff not to leave the headquarters without prior permission.

The Collector informed that eight hospitals including five COVID care centres and three dedicated Covid health centres with a combined capacity of 1,150 beds will be opened at various places in the district in view of the steady rise in positive cases.

These new facilities will be set up in both Government and private buildings. On the day, two Covid care centres having a capacity of 100 beds were opened at Sanakhemundi and Patrapur. The rest will be made operational soon, he added.

A seven-member team led by Health Director Dr BK Mahapatra reached Ganjam on a two-day visit to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the district. Meanwhile, the third day of the five-day shutdown in urban areas of the district remained peaceful. Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra visited several police check posts in the city. So far, Ganjam has reported 3,864 Covid-19 cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID warriors Odiasha COVID warriors Ganjam district
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp