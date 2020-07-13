STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: COVID-19 frontline worker in Kankarada village lies dead at waste yard before being cremated

The daughter of the deceased anganwadi supervisor watched helplessly as nobody came forward to help her carry the body to the cremation site.

Published: 13th July 2020 08:29 AM

Asanta’s daughter besides her body at the dumping yard

Asanta’s daughter besides her body at the dumping yard. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The body of an anganwadi supervisor of Kankarada village in Sanakhemundi block, who was engaged in COVID duty, lay at a waste dumping yard for several hours before it was taken for cremation in an ambulance on Saturday. The daughter of the deceased, Asanta Patra (55) watched helplessly as nobody came forward to help her carry the body to the cremation site.

Asanta had developed symptoms akin to coronavirus last month and was advised to remain in home quarantine. But her health condition deteriorated following which her husband called an ambulance but in vain. He then took her to a COVID hospital in an auto-rickshaw but it was too late.

Asanta’s body was brought back to the village but the neighbours did not allow it to be taken to her house. Left with no option, the deceased’s husband carried the body to the cremation site. He asked his daughter to wait beside the body while he arranged wood and other materials needed for a funeral.

Soon, a few locals informed the administration of the matter following with Berhampur Sub-Collector along with a team of health officials reached the spot. The team collected swab samples from the body and took it to the cremation site. Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange expressed grief over the death of the Covid warrior.

