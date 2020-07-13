Odisha's Jasobantpur panchayat sees panic after migrant from Mumbai tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Panic has gripped Jasobantpur panchayat in Jagatsinghpur block after a migrant worker from Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. He had initially tested negative.

The worker had arrived from Mumbai along with his family on June 26 to attend the marriage of his sister-in-law at Hurashai village. After their arrival, the worker and his family were lodged at the TMC at Peteipur. They were tested on June 29 and found negative for the virus.

However, the worker fell sick a few days later and his samples were collected again on July 2. He and his family were then shifted to the TMC at SVM College. However, the report of the test was not received by July 10 and he was released from the centre.

After the worker spent more than a day at Jasobantpur, his test report showed he had tested positive for coronavirus. He was taken to the Covid hospital at Paradip. Since he had met his family members, relatives and a few traders in the area, the villagers are in panic.

The worker will now not be able to attend his sister-in-law's marriage, to be held on Monday. Jasobantpur sarpanch Manasi Tripathy said the worker's wife, his two children and parents have been sent to SVM College TMC for 14 days quarantine. His house has been sealed and contact tracing is on.