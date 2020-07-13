STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

With bamboo bridge collapse, 10 villages in Aul block of Odisha's Kendrapara district cut-off

In absence of the bridge, the villagers have no option but to cross the crocodile infested river on rickety country boats.

Published: 13th July 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

The bamboo bridge over Kharasrota river which collapsed on Saturday evening

The bamboo bridge over Kharasrota river which collapsed on Saturday evening. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Ten villages in Aul block were cut-off from the mainland after a 110 metre long bamboo bridge over Kharasrota river collapsed at Daitaripur on Saturday evening. People from Padanipala, Sasana, Kharakhara, Kalamodasasan, Lenkapada and other villages depended on the bridge. "It was a miracle that no casualties were reported in the mishap," said retired school teacher of Daitaripur Padmacharan Mallick.

In absence of the bridge, the villagers have no option but to cross the crocodile infested river on rickety country boats. It will also increase their travel time to Aul. "It is not possible to maintain social distancing in such boats which are often crammed," said Babali Dash of Sasan village.

The bridge was constructed with money collected from the villagers last year. "Crocodiles often stray into the river from nearby Bhitarkanika National Park. It is high time the authorities built the bridge over the river," said sarpanch of Padanipal gram panchayat Rakesh Roshan Das. Kendrapara ADM Basant Kumar Rout said the BDO of Aul has been directed to build another bamboo bridge over

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha bridge collapse Aul block Kendrapara district
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp