With bamboo bridge collapse, 10 villages in Aul block of Odisha's Kendrapara district cut-off

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Ten villages in Aul block were cut-off from the mainland after a 110 metre long bamboo bridge over Kharasrota river collapsed at Daitaripur on Saturday evening. People from Padanipala, Sasana, Kharakhara, Kalamodasasan, Lenkapada and other villages depended on the bridge. "It was a miracle that no casualties were reported in the mishap," said retired school teacher of Daitaripur Padmacharan Mallick.

In absence of the bridge, the villagers have no option but to cross the crocodile infested river on rickety country boats. It will also increase their travel time to Aul. "It is not possible to maintain social distancing in such boats which are often crammed," said Babali Dash of Sasan village.

The bridge was constructed with money collected from the villagers last year. "Crocodiles often stray into the river from nearby Bhitarkanika National Park. It is high time the authorities built the bridge over the river," said sarpanch of Padanipal gram panchayat Rakesh Roshan Das. Kendrapara ADM Basant Kumar Rout said the BDO of Aul has been directed to build another bamboo bridge over