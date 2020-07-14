STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cuttack Municipal Corporation declares Rausapatana as containment zone

All shopping establishments, government and private institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone will also be closed.

Entry to Old Rausapatana barricaded after CMC declared it as containment zone on Monday

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A DAY after five persons of Old Rausapatana locality in Cuttack were found infected, the densely populated area under Ward 27 of Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) was declared containment zone on Monday. “To facilitate contact tracing and restricting people’s entry and exit, it is necessary to notify the area as a containment zone”, read an order of the CMC.

The areas coming under the boundary of Old Rausapatana containment zone include the locality from house of one Ghanashyam Das and house of Somanath Moharana opposite to FL shop in south side, the area behind Sai Care Medical Research Centre to area behind Ama Parivar Vidyalaya in north, Sai Care Medical Research Centre to house of Somanath Moharana in west and from Ama Parivar Vidyalaya to house of Ghanashyam Das in east. Movement of people, vehicles and public transport has been prohibited and residents asked to remain at home.

All shopping establishments, government and private institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone will also be closed. Supply of essentials and medical requirements will be ensured through various teams formed by CMC. The civic body has also deputed officers to work as nodal officers and released their mobile phone numbers to ensure smooth supply of essentials/ facilities in the containment zone. W h i l e C i t y H e a l t h Officer(CHO) Dr Satyabrat Mohapat r a ( m o b i l e n o 9437226252) and Sanitary Inspector Satybrata Satapathy( 9437935310) will look after sanitation work, Deputy Comm i s s i o n e r S a n j i b i t a Ray(9437315152) and ward officer Umakant Mohanty( 99379660310) would ensure supply of essentials. Similarly, Dr Kanti Nayak(943766452), Dr A b h i p s a P r i ya d a r s i - ni(7978444141) and Dr Siba Prasad Singh( 9439995266) will provide health requirements in the containment zone. While the health officials have started contact tracing, a door-to door survey will be conducted in the containment zone, according to CMC official sources.

