More beds at BPUT COVID-19 care centre

ROURKELA: In view of the rise in positive cases, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has added 560 more beds to BPUT Covid care centre. Besides, another 600 beds would soon be made operational in three new temporary medical centres (TMCs). RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida informed that the total bed strength of the BPUT facility has increased to 780.

The three new TMCs with total bed strength of 600 will soon start functioning as institutional quarantine centres. Meanwhile, the RMC declared a portion of the Traffic Gate market area as containment zone after detection of a positive case. On Monday, five positive cases were detected in Sundargarh district. Of the new cases, one is undergoing treatment at a Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar while three including a policeman are contacts of previous positive cases. So far, Sundargarh has reported 673 positive cases o f which 318 have recovered.