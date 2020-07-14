STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha coronavirus fatality inches closer to 100 with seven more deaths

Six persons - four from Ganjam and one each from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack -died of Covid-19 on Monday

Published: 14th July 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With seven more Covid-19 patients succumbing in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the State touched 91. The fatality is on the steady rise, especially in Ganjam district which accounted for 45 deaths. Six persons, all men - four from Ganjam and one each from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, died of Covid-19 and another 17-year-old boy of Ganjam district who had tested positive for coronavirus succumbed to terminal lung cancer.

The Health and Family Welfare department, however, attributed 70 deaths to Covid and 21 others to comorbidities. Both Covid and non-Covid deaths have been reported from 12 districts and only non-Covid deaths from four other districts. Apart from Ganjam, Khurda and Cuttack have also registered 15 and 10 deaths, including 10 and 7 due to Covid respectively. Five persons in Khurda and three in Cuttack succumbed to other underlying diseases. Among other districts, two Covid deaths were recorded in Puri and one each in Bhadrak, Angul, Bargarh, Gajapati, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Rayagada and Sundargarh. Two each non-Covid deaths were reported from Ganjam, Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj and one each from Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Puri, Nabarangpur and Sundargarh.

The State also registered 616 new positive cases from 23 districts taking the tally to 13,737. The fresh cases included 415 from quarantine and 201 local contacts. While maximum 283 cases were from Ganjam, 29 were from Khurda and 23 from Cuttack. For the first time, 50 cases have been detected from tribaldominated Koraput district and 40 from Nabarangpur. Western Odisha district Bargarh reported 31 cases. Odisha has added 10,014 cases and 81 deaths in the last one month. Till June 13, 3,723 positive cases and 10 deaths were reported. In an encouraging development, 505 patients, including highest 248 from Ganjam, 71 from Sundargarh, 52 from Khurda and 45 from Cuttack have recovered on Monday. With this, total 9,255 patients have recovered so far. The number of active cases stands at 4,391.

‘Ensure medical services for needy’

Following reports that patients were being denied treatment in some non-Covid hospitals, the State Government has asked all healthcare institutions to ensure necessary medical services to the needy. In a directive, the Health department stated that emergency procedure should not be delayed or deferred over Covid-19 scare and no patient will be denied lifethreatening emergency procedure or treatment on grounds of suspicion of infection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus cases Odisha coronavirus deaths
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp