Odisha government junks its austerity measure as retired IFS officer gets 8th extension

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Showing utter contempt to the guidelines on engagement of retired government employees, the General Administration department has given another extension to retired officer of Indian Forest Service (IFS) Deepak Mohanty. The former Director of Mines, who served in the post for a record eight years, has been given one year extension, his eighth in a row.

“Deepak Mohanty, IFS (retd) is employed as OSD-cum-Special Secretary to Government, Steel and Mines Department for a period of one year with immediate effect,” read a GA notification issued on July 10. Mohanty’s re-appointment comes after Sribhusan Sukla, a retired OAS officer who was rehired as OSD for Home department. What is galling is that re-engagement of both the retired officers is in complete violation of the August 27, 2014 resolution of GA department which mandated selection of persons through open advertisement.

“There shall be a selection committee as may be decided by the appointing authority for the post/ posts required to be filled up by re-employment,” it said. These principles were thrown to the wind during re-engagement of the two retired officers. Delayed recruitment in different government establishments for various “unavoidable reasons” was the pressing reason for rehiring the services of retired government servants, the resolution said.

“What is the point of appointing an OSD-cum-Special Secretary in the Steel and Mines department when a senior IFS officer SK Popli is already in position. Each department has a sanctioned strength of manpower. There is absolutely no need of additional manpower when the sanctioned posts are full. Appointment of a senior officer as OSD and posting him in a cadre post will block the promotion prospects as was seen in the case of Director of Mines. Mohanty was posted as OSD-cum-Special Secretary for six months duration twice and for three months duration five times. All along, he was officiating as Director of Mines. There has been a growing tendency to appoint officers in some posts which demand specific expertise and experience. Under these conditions, there is absolutely no need of two IFS officers in Steel and Mines department. The last term of Mohanty as Director (Mines) expired on June 30.