STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government junks its austerity measure as retired IFS officer gets 8th extension

Under these conditions, there is absolutely no need of two IFS officers in Steel and Mines department.

Published: 14th July 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

retirement

For representational purposes

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Showing utter contempt to the guidelines on engagement of retired government employees, the General Administration department has given another extension to retired officer of Indian Forest Service (IFS) Deepak Mohanty. The former Director of Mines, who served in the post for a record eight years, has been given one year extension, his eighth in a row.

“Deepak Mohanty, IFS (retd) is employed as OSD-cum-Special Secretary to Government, Steel and Mines Department for a period of one year with immediate effect,” read a GA notification issued on July 10. Mohanty’s re-appointment comes after Sribhusan Sukla, a retired OAS officer who was rehired as OSD for Home department. What is galling is that re-engagement of both the retired officers is in complete violation of the August 27, 2014 resolution of GA department which mandated selection of persons through open advertisement.

“There shall be a selection committee as may be decided by the appointing authority for the post/ posts required to be filled up by re-employment,” it said. These principles were thrown to the wind during re-engagement of the two retired officers. Delayed recruitment in different government establishments for various “unavoidable reasons” was the pressing reason for rehiring the services of retired government servants, the resolution said.

“What is the point of appointing an OSD-cum-Special Secretary in the Steel and Mines department when a senior IFS officer SK Popli is already in position. Each department has a sanctioned strength of manpower. There is absolutely no need of additional manpower when the sanctioned posts are full. Appointment of a senior officer as OSD and posting him in a cadre post will block the promotion prospects as was seen in the case of Director of Mines. Mohanty was posted as OSD-cum-Special Secretary for six months duration twice and for three months duration five times. All along, he was officiating as Director of Mines. There has been a growing tendency to appoint officers in some posts which demand specific expertise and experience. Under these conditions, there is absolutely no need of two IFS officers in Steel and Mines department. The last term of Mohanty as Director (Mines) expired on June 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha government IFS Indian Forest Service
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp