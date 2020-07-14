STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People unfazed by coronavirus threat, Odisha's Berhampur sealed

Berhampur sealed till further orders, 11 platoons of police force deployed to enforce Covid-19 guidelines

Published: 14th July 2020 09:24 AM

Though a five-day shutdown is in force in urban areas of Ganjam, locals crowd a marketplace in Berhampur on Monday

Though a five-day shutdown is in force in urban areas of Ganjam, locals crowd a marketplace in Berhampur on Monday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Nonchalanace of Silk City residents during a shutdown in the midst of a pandemic threat prompted the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) to further restrict movements and seal its limits on Monday. The BeMC barred movement in and out of Berhampur till further orders and said movements will be allowed only for medical purposes and for those having rail or air tickets. Only essential services will be allowed until further orders while there will be no restrictions on goods vehicles.

Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Chakravorty Singh Rathore and Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said the Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced in the city and appealed to residents to cooperate with the administration and stay indoors. To ensure adherence to Covid- 19 rules, as many as 11 platoons of police force will be deployed in the city and only two-wheelers will be allowed to ply for emergency services. To prevent crowding at marketplaces, only goods vehicles will be allowed in 10 streets of the city. Vehicles carrying potato, onion, banana, etc will be allowed to enter the market till 10 am, whereas those with grocery and other wholesale articles will be permitted from 11 am to 4 pm. Sale of non-vegetarian items will be permitted in shops having permanent structures.

The BeMC issued a notification which said only certain category of shops will be allowed to operate between 5 am to 4 pm. All vending zones in MKCG Road, Kamapalli, Gate Bazar, Haridakhandi and Girimarket will remain shut. Entry routes to the city will be sealed from all sides and no one will be allowed to go out or come in. In case of emergency, people can call 100 before venturing out of the city. The district administration has imposed a five-day shutdown in urban areas and block headquarters of the district to contain the virus spread. However, throwing caution to the wind, residents thronged markets and shops in the city on the day while the district administration appeared helpless. Collector Vijay Kulange said, urban areas as well as BeMC are sealed and only internal relaxation is allowed for purchase of essential things. He urged people from rural areas to avoid travel to NAC and BeMC.

The administration has provided three days relaxation from July 14 to 16 for purchase of essential things in BeMC and other urban areas. “We will watch the public response to social distancing & decide further shutdown,” a tweet by the Collector said. The district reported 283 fresh positive cases and four more Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours. The cumulative positive cases tally stands at 4,147 while 43 persons have, so far, succumbed in the district. As many as 2,433 persons have recovered by now. The last four victims of Covid- 19 were in the age group of 45-72 years and undergoing treatment at Covid hospitals. While three of them were suffering from diabetes and hypertension, the 72-year-old patient had heart ailments and chronic kidney disease.

Meanwhile, Collector Amruta Kulange flagged off Covid ambulance service at Chhatrapur on the day. He also inaugurated the ambulance management hall (AMH). Each block will get four Covid ambulances, he said adding, BeMC will get four ambulances, nine will be given to MKCG Medical College and Hospital and Sitalapali Covid hospital. Three ambulances will be used as hearse. “A total of 104 Covid ambulances have started operating in the district from Monday and in the second phase, another 22 will be added to the fleet,” he said. The AMH on RTO office premises in Chhatrapur will operate round the clock with the helpline number 06811-263774.

Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

