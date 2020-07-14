STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rs 240 daily diet allowance for doctors, announces Odisha government

Meanwhile, 104 ambulances were dedicated to the people of Ganjam district on Monday.

Published: 14th July 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday announced daily diet allowance of Rs  240 for doctors and paramedical staff engaged in COVID Hospitals, COVID Care Centres and COVID Health Centres in Odisha. Earlier, a notification was issued asking the COVID hospitals to provide diet allowance of Rs  240 per day to patients undergoing treatment there. Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra has directed all Collectors, Superintendents, and Principals of all MCHs and Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers to ensure that the doctors and paramedics are provided quality diet.

“The daily diet allowance for doctors and paramedical staff will be implemented immediately. The allowance will be extended in the form of food and no financial incentives will be provided. The cost of the diet will be met out of CMRF,” Mohapatra stated in a letter. Meanwhile, 104 ambulances were dedicated to the people of the Ganjam district on Monday. People can call at 06811-263774 for ambulance support 24x7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha doctor diet allowance coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp