Rs 240 daily diet allowance for doctors, announces Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday announced daily diet allowance of Rs 240 for doctors and paramedical staff engaged in COVID Hospitals, COVID Care Centres and COVID Health Centres in Odisha. Earlier, a notification was issued asking the COVID hospitals to provide diet allowance of Rs 240 per day to patients undergoing treatment there. Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra has directed all Collectors, Superintendents, and Principals of all MCHs and Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers to ensure that the doctors and paramedics are provided quality diet.

“The daily diet allowance for doctors and paramedical staff will be implemented immediately. The allowance will be extended in the form of food and no financial incentives will be provided. The cost of the diet will be met out of CMRF,” Mohapatra stated in a letter. Meanwhile, 104 ambulances were dedicated to the people of the Ganjam district on Monday. People can call at 06811-263774 for ambulance support 24x7.