STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid spread may rise in winter, claims study

A team of researchers from two premier institutions of the City has cautioned policymakers against increase in transmission of Covid 19 during the peak of monsoon and winter across the country.

Published: 15th July 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi, Coronavirus

A man cycles past a wall mural painted to thank frontline workers fighting the Covid-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A team of researchers from two premier institutions of the City has cautioned policymakers against increase in transmission of Covid 19 during the peak of monsoon and winter across the country. The study conducted by researchers from IIT-Bhubaneswar and AIIMS claimed that the transmission rate of Covid-19 decreases with the rise in temperature.

They also warned that monsoon rainfall and cooling of the atmosphere coupled with progression towards winter may environmentally favour coronavirus transmission in the country. The research report, available on the website of Preprints, has not been peer reviewed yet. Titled ‘The Covid-19 spread in India and its dependence on temperature and relative humidity,’ the study was conducted using simple statistical method. It takes into account the pattern and number of Covid cases across all 28 states from April to June.

The researchers claimed that surface air temperature is closely related to Covid-19 and its spread. “Low temperature and high humidity appears to favour spread of the disease. An increase in temperature by one degree leads to 0.99 % decrease in number of Covid-19 cases and increases the doubling time by 1.13 days,” they claimed.

ALSO READ | Over-reliance on antigen test could hamper Covid-19 containment efforts: Experts

The researchers insisted that the increase in relative humidity tends to decrease the growth rate of disease and its doubling time by 1.18 days. “The mean difference in temperature (average) of seven degrees between winter and summer points to possibility for greater spread of Covid-19 from an environmental perspective. Policymakers must take targeted decisions that may also include environmental information to slow the spread,” said V Vinoj, assistant professor at School of Earth, Ocean and Climate Science at IIT Bhubaneswar, who has led the research.

However, it may be stressed that actual spread will eventually depend on human intervention such as strict enforcement of universal masking, physical distancing and improved hand hygiene, he added. Based on statistical analysis, Vinoj said it was found that countries on northern hemisphere have higher cases than those in southern hemisphere. “More research needs to be done as other factors like enforcement of physical distancing, masking and hand hygiene are also responsible for transmission of the virus,” the researcher added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid 19 coronavirus AIIMS IIT-Bhubaneswar
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp