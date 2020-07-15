STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains to lash Odisha till Friday

A few places in Bargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall at some places in the State till Friday. According to IMD, south-west monsoon is active over the State. A few places in Bargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places at Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Malkangiri districts on Wednesday. The weather department forecasted heavy rainfall at Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Rayagada and Kalahandi districts for Thursday.

On Friday, some places in Kandhamal, Gajapati, Boudh and Keonjhar districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall. “South-west monsoon is active over central India including Odisha, as monsoon trough has moved southwards and now passes through Amritsar, Chandigarh, Budaun, Churk, Jamshedpur, Digha and south-eastwards to north-east Bay of Bengal,” said Umasankar Das, a scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre. The cyclonic circulation of wind over east Bihar and neighbourhood will enhance rainfall activity in the State. “Most places in the State will experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity on Wednesday. Similar weather condition will prevail at several places on Thursday,” added Das.

Meanwhile, a few places like Titlagarh, Balangir and Bhawanipatna received 64.6 mm, 38.6 mm and 29.8 mm rainfall respectively between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday. After six districts recorded deficit rainfall till last fortnight, monsoon activity over the next three days may increase the cumulative rainfall received in the State so far. Earlier, Puri has recorded 45 per cent deficit rainfall; Jajpur 36 per cent, Khurda 31 per cent, Cuttack 30 per cent, Kendrapara 24 per cent and Balasore 23 per cent between July 1 and 14.

