Koraput resumes border check

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput administration has began strict surveillance of bordering posts Sunki and Laxmipur connecting Andhara Pradesh and coastal districts, to keep tab on entrants in the wake of a sudden spike in coronavirus cases. In the last five days, the number of Covid-19 cases shot up to 186. Police and local administration have resumed strict vehicle checking and identification of those crossing the border. The drive was suspended after Unlock 1.0 was announced. All Government officials have been directed not to visit hotspot districts and states until further orders.