More doctors, officers rushed to Covid hotspot Ganjam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: Odisha Government on Tuesday rushed more doctors and officers to Covid hotspot Ganjam district where coronavirus crisis is showing no signs of relenting. As many as 30 MBBS doctors, 100 Ayush doctors, five OAS officers and 32 ORS officers besides 33 laboratory technicians were deputed to the district. The 100 Ayush doctors comprise 100 Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Medical Officers. They have been instructed to report in person to Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer of Ganjam by July 16. Along with 32 ORS Officers, Deputy Collectors of Balangir, Boudh, Jharsuguda and Kandhamal as well as tehsildar of Lahunipada have also been deployed in Ganjam district on Covid- 19 duty.

Earlier this month, two IAS officers were posted as Special ADMs in charge of Chhatrapur and Bhanjanagar sub-divisions. Six senior OAS officers were also deputed to assist the district administration in fighting the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, the district reported 188 new positive cases and one death. Of the fresh cases, 84 are from Berhampur where 690 persons have been infected so far. The 80-year-old male patient who died of Covid-19 was also suffering from diabetes and heart ailment. With this, the death toll in the district rose to 44. The rise in positive cases continues to put the district administration on its toes.

So far, 72,306 households have been covered under the health screening drive which is continuing in the city for the last six days. Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Chakravorty Singh Rathore said of the 2,88,736 persons screened so far, 152 have tested positive and admitted to Covid hospital. BeMC has engaged 20 teams to disinfect various areas of the city and fire personnel are also helping in carrying out the drive. Rathore said all the eight urban primary health centres in the city, which were closed, have reopened and designated as fever clinics.

On the day, the BeMC Commissioner inspected the new 500- bed Covid care centre near Mango Market in the city. The facility will be specifically used to house positive cases detected in Berhampur. Another such centre will come up at Gate Bazaar soon, he said. On the other hand, Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra has directed to erect barricades in front of outlets dealing with essential commodities and vegetables. Mishra said police have been deployed at all the 18 entry points of Berhampur. Besides, entry of public into Government offices has been barred till July 31. So far, Ganjam has reported 4,335 positive cases of which 2,701 have recovered.