Niali CHC OPD sealed after four staff test positive for Covid-19

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The outdoor patient department (OPD) of Niali Community Health Center(CHC) was sealed on Tuesday for 72 hours after four hospital staff tested positive for Covid-19. A lady doctor, two sweepers of the hospital, a worker engaged in the healthcare facility on contractual basis have been infected with coronavirus but the source of infection is yet to be ascertained.

The outdoor will remain shut for sanitisation of hospital premises and tracing contacts of the infected staff, informed Cuttack CDMO Satyabrata Chhotray. The doctor’s husband and Niali block Chairperson’s husband, who is the chairman of the Agricultural Technology Management Agency(ATMA), have also been tested positive prompting Sarpanchs of five gram panchayats to shutdown the areas for 48 hours. The gram panchayats are Niali, Baharana, Ratanpur, Madhab and Nuagan.

Earlier, six staff of Adaspur CHC tested positive on July 7 forcing the authorities to seal the healthcare facility in Kantapada block on Wednesday. Similarly, the OPD of Banki Sub-Divisional Hospital was closed on Monday for 24 hours after son of a doctor was detected positive for coronavirus. An increasing number of frontline health workers are being infected in Cuttack district in the absence of standard operating procedure.