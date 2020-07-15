STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government nod to film, TV shoots with 30 per cent crew

As per the guidelines, filmmakers or producers will now have to shoot with reduced number of crew numbers.

Published: 15th July 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Shooting of films and entertainment shows are now allowed in the State. The Special Relief Commissioner had recently released standard operating procedures (SOPs) for indoor and outdoor shooting of films, television and Over the top (OTT) shows.

As per the guidelines, filmmakers or producers will now have to shoot with reduced number of crew numbers. Only 30 per cent of the crew, excluding the main cast, will be allowed to work on the shooting sets. All staff members will have to carry identification card while travelling to shoot. Producers must ensure that the shooting site has at least three washrooms or toilets, which need to be sanitised every hour. Each shooting unit will have to maintain a data about the comorbid conditions of the cast and crew members.

All cases of influenza-like illness, respiratory problems, fever and cough have to be reported to the nearest local administration authority or the Collector. Pregnant artistes or employees will not be allowed to enter the sets. Similarly, a male employee, whose spouse is pregnant, will also not be allowed to shoot at the set. Cast or crew members above the age of 65 aren’t allowed too. For casting and hosting auditions, the State Government has asked filmmakers to take the virtual route using various applications. Interestingly, for scenes depicting families, members of real-life families will be encouraged to enact the roles to reduce chances of transmission in the community. The SOPs encourage reduced involvement of junior artistes.

Filmmakers have been asked to avoid hair and make-up for secondary and back up actors. For outdoor shootings, the filmmakers will have to seek permission from district collectors or Municipal commissioner. In containment zones, both outdoor and indoor shootings are banned until further orders. The SOP also urges cast and crew to eliminate handshakes, hugs and kisses on the sets, indicating towards the need for re-editing scripts as per the requisites of the new normal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Over the top standard operating procedures
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp