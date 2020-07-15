Odisha government nod to film, TV shoots with 30 per cent crew

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Shooting of films and entertainment shows are now allowed in the State. The Special Relief Commissioner had recently released standard operating procedures (SOPs) for indoor and outdoor shooting of films, television and Over the top (OTT) shows.

As per the guidelines, filmmakers or producers will now have to shoot with reduced number of crew numbers. Only 30 per cent of the crew, excluding the main cast, will be allowed to work on the shooting sets. All staff members will have to carry identification card while travelling to shoot. Producers must ensure that the shooting site has at least three washrooms or toilets, which need to be sanitised every hour. Each shooting unit will have to maintain a data about the comorbid conditions of the cast and crew members.

All cases of influenza-like illness, respiratory problems, fever and cough have to be reported to the nearest local administration authority or the Collector. Pregnant artistes or employees will not be allowed to enter the sets. Similarly, a male employee, whose spouse is pregnant, will also not be allowed to shoot at the set. Cast or crew members above the age of 65 aren’t allowed too. For casting and hosting auditions, the State Government has asked filmmakers to take the virtual route using various applications. Interestingly, for scenes depicting families, members of real-life families will be encouraged to enact the roles to reduce chances of transmission in the community. The SOPs encourage reduced involvement of junior artistes.

Filmmakers have been asked to avoid hair and make-up for secondary and back up actors. For outdoor shootings, the filmmakers will have to seek permission from district collectors or Municipal commissioner. In containment zones, both outdoor and indoor shootings are banned until further orders. The SOP also urges cast and crew to eliminate handshakes, hugs and kisses on the sets, indicating towards the need for re-editing scripts as per the requisites of the new normal.