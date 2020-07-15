STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘Odisha has failed in handling pandemic’

The leader further said the existing health infrastructure in the district is too inadequate to meet the increasing demand of Covid patients.

Published: 15th July 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, CO

A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Opposition BJP on Tuesday slammed the BJD Government for the spike in coronavirus cases and increasing fatality especially in Ganjam, the home district of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. In a scathing attack on the Government, State party vice-president Bhrugu Baxipatra said rapid spread of novel coronavirus to many areas of the State is due to mismanagement of the administration.

“The situation is assuming alarming proportion in several districts including Ganjam. Situation in the home district of the Chief Minister is getting out of control with maximum Covid- 19 cases and related deaths are reported on a daily basis,” Baxipatra said. Attributing the rising corona cases in Ganjam to mismanagement of the quarantine centers and Covid care homes, he said inadequate health infrastructure of the district is proving costly for the affected people. The leader further said the existing health infrastructure in the district is too inadequate to meet the increasing demand of Covid patients.

Baxipatra said the Chief Minister had announced that his Government was taking measures to conduct 15,000 Covid- 19 tests daily but the number is yet to cross 6,000 mark. He urged the Government to develop facilities for test of at least 5,000 samples per day in Ganjam alone in view of the rising cases. Expressing concern over the safety of officials engaged in door to door survey, the BJP leader said the field staff are yet to provided safety gear as per the protocol. He further alleged that corona fighters who died while of the disease are not being provided the compensation of `50 lakh as announced by the CM.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus BJP BJD Government
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp