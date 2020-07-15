‘Odisha has failed in handling pandemic’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Opposition BJP on Tuesday slammed the BJD Government for the spike in coronavirus cases and increasing fatality especially in Ganjam, the home district of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. In a scathing attack on the Government, State party vice-president Bhrugu Baxipatra said rapid spread of novel coronavirus to many areas of the State is due to mismanagement of the administration.

“The situation is assuming alarming proportion in several districts including Ganjam. Situation in the home district of the Chief Minister is getting out of control with maximum Covid- 19 cases and related deaths are reported on a daily basis,” Baxipatra said. Attributing the rising corona cases in Ganjam to mismanagement of the quarantine centers and Covid care homes, he said inadequate health infrastructure of the district is proving costly for the affected people. The leader further said the existing health infrastructure in the district is too inadequate to meet the increasing demand of Covid patients.

Baxipatra said the Chief Minister had announced that his Government was taking measures to conduct 15,000 Covid- 19 tests daily but the number is yet to cross 6,000 mark. He urged the Government to develop facilities for test of at least 5,000 samples per day in Ganjam alone in view of the rising cases. Expressing concern over the safety of officials engaged in door to door survey, the BJP leader said the field staff are yet to provided safety gear as per the protocol. He further alleged that corona fighters who died while of the disease are not being provided the compensation of `50 lakh as announced by the CM.