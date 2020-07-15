One held for attacking Covid warriors

KENDRAPARA: A man was arrested for attacking a team of health workers who were on a visit to Patrapur village to collect swab samples of a few suspects on Tuesday. The accused, Biswaranjan Parida (42), was among a few villagers who assaulted the health workers. A local also brandished a revolver threatening to kill the workers following which the latter left the spot and filed an FIR against the miscreants at Aul police station. Acting on the FIR, police rushed to the village and arrested Biswaranjan. The others managed to flee the village, said Aul IIC Salila Pradhan. The accused was booked under Sections 188, 269, 270,271, 332 and 353 of IPC and Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act.
