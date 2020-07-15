STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Panic over migrant’s death in SCB

Meanwhile, the swab samples of the deceased’s relatives, who were staying with him at SCB Medical College and Hospital have been collected for testing.

Published: 15th July 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Panic has gripped residents of Kulashai village in Balikuda block after a migrant worker, lodged at a temporary medical centre (TMC), died of symptoms similar to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The migrant was working with a private company in Chennai. After he fell ill, the company’s officials arranged a vehicle and sent him home on July 7. He was accommodated at the TMC in SVM College here where his swab samples were collected for testing.

The authorities then shifted him to a TMC in Titira panchayat. Even after being prescribed medicines for cough and fever by the doctors, his condition did not improve following which he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital on July 9. He died at the hospital while undergoing treatment on July 11 and his body was not handed over to his family and cremated at the Khannagar crematorium in Cuttack as he was suspected of being Covid-19 positive. The deceased’s family said his test reports were not handed over to them. The report of the first test conducted at SVM College was found to be negative.

Similarly, the second and third test results too were found negative, they said. Sources in the administration said it is not yet confirmed whether the worker died of coronavirus as the test results were inconclusive. Meanwhile, the swab samples of the deceased’s relatives, who were staying with him at SCB Medical College and Hospital have been collected for testing. They have been sent to a TMC at Balikuda. Balikuda BDO Kalyan Saurav Das said he has not yet received the test report of the worker. “But, as per the administration’s orders, I have directed the sarpanch concerned to ensure his relatives are kept at the isolation centre for 14 days,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp