Panic over migrant’s death in SCB

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Panic has gripped residents of Kulashai village in Balikuda block after a migrant worker, lodged at a temporary medical centre (TMC), died of symptoms similar to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The migrant was working with a private company in Chennai. After he fell ill, the company’s officials arranged a vehicle and sent him home on July 7. He was accommodated at the TMC in SVM College here where his swab samples were collected for testing.

The authorities then shifted him to a TMC in Titira panchayat. Even after being prescribed medicines for cough and fever by the doctors, his condition did not improve following which he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital on July 9. He died at the hospital while undergoing treatment on July 11 and his body was not handed over to his family and cremated at the Khannagar crematorium in Cuttack as he was suspected of being Covid-19 positive. The deceased’s family said his test reports were not handed over to them. The report of the first test conducted at SVM College was found to be negative.

Similarly, the second and third test results too were found negative, they said. Sources in the administration said it is not yet confirmed whether the worker died of coronavirus as the test results were inconclusive. Meanwhile, the swab samples of the deceased’s relatives, who were staying with him at SCB Medical College and Hospital have been collected for testing. They have been sent to a TMC at Balikuda. Balikuda BDO Kalyan Saurav Das said he has not yet received the test report of the worker. “But, as per the administration’s orders, I have directed the sarpanch concerned to ensure his relatives are kept at the isolation centre for 14 days,” he said.