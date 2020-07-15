STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VIMSAR doctor, nurse test positive

A doctor and nurse of the Radiotherapy department of VIMSAR, Burla tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Published: 15th July 2020

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A doctor and nurse of the Radiotherapy department of VIMSAR, Burla tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Following detection of the new cases, the hospital authorities are likely to shut down the Radiotherapy department partially until further orders. Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at VIMSAR Sudarshan Pothal said, “We will decide whether the OPD of Radiotherapy department should be closed and new patients admitted to its indoor ward to contain further spread of the virus. Swab samples of patients admitted to the in-patient department is underway.”

On Monday, a PG student of the medical college and a nurse, who were on duty at the central intensive care unit (ICU), had tested positive. After the detection of the cases, the authorities issued a notice instructing all staff including doctors, nurses, attendants and security personnel on duty at the central ICU to follow strict Infection Preventive Control (IPC) measures, use PPE kits and ensure their disposal as per bio-medical waste management guidelines. Pothal said 11 patients are admitted to the ICU at present and the unit has been sanitised. “However, admission of new patients into the central ICU will remain suspended for at least 5 to 7 days,” he informed.

At least 20 people who had come in contact with the PG student and had mild symptoms have already been tested and found negative. Other contacts who had no symptoms will be tested if required as per guidelines. Besides, at least 20 doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital have been asked to stay in quarantine. While the two nurses and the PG student have been shifted to a dedicated Covid care facility, the doctor of the Radiotherapy department has been kept under isolation since he was asymptomatic.

