34 new coronavirus positive cases in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The district on Wednesday registered 34 fresh Covid-19 cases taking to the tally to 1,111. The new cases included highest 17 from CMC area, 15 from Mahanga and each one from Badamba and Tigiria blocks. The 17 positive cases detected in the city included 11 from Old Rausapatana, two from quarantine centre, another one from SCBMCH isolation ward and one case each from CDA Sector-7, 8 and 9.