STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

80 % Odisha Adarsh vidyalayas students clear class X

The Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas (OAV) posted 80 per cent pass percentage in Class 10 examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

Published: 16th July 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas (OAV) posted an 80 percent pass percentage in Class 10 examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.Of the 5487 students who appeared the examination, 4428 cleared it and 44 of them secured above 95 percent. Sanskriti Khamari of OAV at Patharchepa village under Balangir district and Bhuban Meher of OAV at Junagarh, Kalahandi, scored 98.8 pc and 98.6 pc respectively. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the students.Adarsh Vidyalayas, affliated to CBSE, were started by State Government on the lines of Kendriya Vidyalayas in underdeveloped pockets of the State. The State has 100 Adarsh Vidyalayas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas OAV class 10 examination
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp