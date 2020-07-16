80 % Odisha Adarsh vidyalayas students clear class X

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas (OAV) posted an 80 percent pass percentage in Class 10 examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.Of the 5487 students who appeared the examination, 4428 cleared it and 44 of them secured above 95 percent. Sanskriti Khamari of OAV at Patharchepa village under Balangir district and Bhuban Meher of OAV at Junagarh, Kalahandi, scored 98.8 pc and 98.6 pc respectively. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the students.Adarsh Vidyalayas, affliated to CBSE, were started by State Government on the lines of Kendriya Vidyalayas in underdeveloped pockets of the State. The State has 100 Adarsh Vidyalayas.
