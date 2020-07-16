Central University of Odisha VC visits students at homes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vice-chancellor of Central University of Odisha (CUO) in Koraput Prof I Ramabrahmam visited the homes of final semester students and interacted with them to understand the problems they are facing while appearing for tests from home. During his visit to the house of a final semester student of MA Economics, the VC sought to know about her confidence in appearing the open-book examinations, introduced by the university in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis this year.

The VC also interacted with her parents. He then visited the house of a final year MBA student to enquire about her welfare and the level of comfort in appearing the home-based test. Prof Ramabrahmam, after visiting the homes of 10 students, said many students in Koraput, Jeypore and other parts of the district are facing issues at home owing to lack of basic amenities in their localities. “The Covid-19 pandemic has aggravated their problems further,” he said and assured the students that their concern is top priority for him and he would continue to experiment with a range of learning and examination systems.