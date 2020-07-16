STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Central University of Odisha VC visits students at homes

The VC also interacted with her parents. He then visited the house of a final year MBA student to enquire about her welfare and the level of comfort in appearing the home-based test.

Published: 16th July 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

VC Prof I Ramabrahmam interacting with a student at the latter’s home

VC Prof I Ramabrahmam interacting with a student at the latter’s home I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vice-chancellor of Central University of Odisha (CUO) in Koraput Prof I Ramabrahmam visited the homes of final semester students and interacted with them to understand the problems they are facing while appearing for tests from home. During his visit to the house of a final semester student of MA Economics, the VC sought to know about her confidence in appearing the open-book examinations, introduced by the university in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis this year.

The VC also interacted with her parents. He then visited the house of a final year MBA student to enquire about her welfare and the level of comfort in appearing the home-based test. Prof Ramabrahmam, after visiting the homes of 10 students, said many students in Koraput, Jeypore and other parts of the district are facing issues at home owing to lack of basic amenities in their localities. “The Covid-19 pandemic has aggravated their problems further,” he said and assured the students that their concern is top priority for him and he would continue to experiment with a range of learning and examination systems.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central University of Odisha VC CUO VC visits stidents
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp