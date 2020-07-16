Ensure online delivery of services: Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Wednesday asked all departments to fast track implementation of online delivery of all identified services by October 2. After a review of the 5T initiative of 21 departments, Tripathy said 52 per cent of 223 services identified by the departments has been made online. Since Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has extended the deadline for online delivery of public services to October 2, Tripathy asked the department secretaries to ensure that the list of charter identified by them for implementation of various schemes are completed within the specified time.

Meanwhile, the Government initiated steps for application of technology in shape of ‘e-Muster Roll’ for keeping oversight on payment of wage to labourers along with EPF/ESI deposits. He directed Works, Water Resources and Rural Development departments to implement e-Muster Roll software on a pilot basis. The software will enable these departments to have an oversight of payment of wages to workers engaged by contractors, ensure timely payment of wages and help in disposal of change requests received under Contractor Database Management System (CDMS).