Odisha's Acharya Harihar Institute of Cancer resumes radiotherapy, chemotherapy for patients

While X-ray will be conducted all the days with 50 per cent staff capacity, Ultrasonography facility will be available on three days in a week.

Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer

Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After remaining crippled for about two weeks due to the spread of COVID -19 infection, Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) authorities on Wednesday resumed radiotherapy and daycare chemotherapy for patients. The two therapies are being provided to the patients after conducting their rapid antigen test. Authorities of the premier Government-run cancer hospital have also come up with a standard operating procedure to resume other services.

“The indoor admission, which was stopped after the spurt in infection since July 3, will resume from July 17. Patients will be admitted to hospital only after conducting rapid antigen test and one person would be allowed to attend the patient at the hospital,” said AHPGIC Director Lalatendu Sarangi. Similarly, patients will be able to avail the surgery facility at the hospital from July 20. While X-ray will be conducted all the days with 50 per cent staff capacity, Ultrasonography facility will be available on three days in a week.

