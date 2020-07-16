Senior forest official tests COVID-19 positive in Balasore

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The district reported its highest single-day spike of 61 positive cases including 41 locals in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases include Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Balasore Wildlife Division Sameer Kumar Sahoo. DFO Biswaraj Panda said the ACF had come in contact with infected Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Nayak during a plantation program held recently. Sahoo was in home quarantine after the MLA tested positive on July 6.

The DFO said on the direction of Balasore Collector, the division office has been sealed. The office will be santised. Of the remaining cases, 20 were in quarantine. While 11 persons were lodged in temporary medical centres, nine were in home quarantine. The rest 41 are local cases of which 34 are contacts of previous Covid-19 patients. A Covid Warrior has also been infected. The administration declared Padhuanpada in the town as a containment zone after detection of local cases in the area. At least 31 Covid-19 patients recovered on Wednesday