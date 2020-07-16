STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VIMSAR closes OPDs, healthcare delivery hit

The closure of OPDs and surgery at VIMSAR, Burla for five days is set to hit health care across the district.

Doctors and health staff at the Corona OPD in VIMSAR.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The closure of OPDs and surgery at VIMSAR, Burla for five days is set to hit health care across the district. All OPDs of the hospital along with routine surgeries were closed from Wednesday till July 19 after seven staff including three doctors tested positive for Covid-19. Since the district headquarters hospital (DHH) has been turned into a Covid hospital despite opposition by locals, more patients now depend on VIMSAR for their health care needs.

The community health centre at Hirakud, urban primary health centre at Ainthapali and Dr JP Maternity Hospital at Baidyanath Chowk have been made functional 24X7. Besides, the urban primary health centres at Khetrajpur, Dhankauda and Dhanupali localities in the city are functioning for 12 hours from 8 am to 8 pm daily. However, no surgeries are being performed at these hospitals. While deliveries are being done at Dr JP Maternity Hospital, locals depend on VIMSAR for any other surgeries.

Member of Sambalpur Forum Mukesh Jariwal said the district administration committed a blunder by converting the DHH into a Covid hospital. “Though the residents of the town had opposed the move, the district administration ignored their concerns. The Covid hospital should have been set up at another place,” he said. CDMO, Sambalpur Sashi Bhusan Patel also admitted that the closure of the OPDs and routine surgeries at VIMSAR will affect health services in the town.

