37 COVID-19 warriors infected,two more succumb to virus in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: AMID the deteriorating Covid- 19 situation in Ganjam, fear of community transmission has gripped people in many areas including the Silk City with the rise in local positive cases in the district. In the last 24 hours, Ganjam recorded 246 positive cases including 111 locals in Berhampur Municipal Corporation limits and two more deaths. The new cases include 37 frontline workers of whom 17 are from Berhampur. Sources said urban areas in the district have reported more positive cases. So far, Ganjam has reported 4,867 positive cases of which 3,055 have recovered. The two victims who succumbed to the virus are males.

While a 51-year victim had morbid obesity, the other, aged 34 years, was suffering from hypertension. With this, the death toll in the district rose to 48. Meanwhile, the district administration has stepped up efforts to contain the virus spread in rural areas. Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said out of 3,066 villages in the district, 2,564 are in green zone and the rest in red zone. “An area is declared red zone after the detection of positive cases. Health screening of each household is being carried out in the red zones. Multiple teams have been engaged in screening in both rural and urban areas,” he said. Kulange further informed that there are enough beds for positive cases as over 1,000 beds in Covid facilities are still vacant. Sources said from April 12 to July 15, around 15,347 swab samples were collected of which 14,406 have been tested.

On Thursday, Berhampur Sub-Collector SD Bhausaheb visited Covid care centre at Palur Hills after inmates of many such facilities alleged scarcity of drinking water and medicines. Bhausaheb interacted with the inmates and assured to sort out the problems. The city police under the supervision of Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra has started distributing masks to vendors and locals under its ‘One lakh masks’ campaign. Under the campaign, free washable cloth masks are being distributed to poor, under-privileged and small vendors. Each person is being given two masks along with a pamphlet with dos and don’ts.