STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

37 COVID-19 warriors infected,two more succumb to virus in Odisha

Rise in local positive cases sparks fears of community transmission

Published: 17th July 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

A deserted Telephone Bhawan road in Berhampur on Thursday

A deserted Telephone Bhawan road in Berhampur on Thursday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: AMID the deteriorating Covid- 19 situation in Ganjam, fear of community transmission has gripped people in many areas including the Silk City with the rise in local positive cases in the district. In the last 24 hours, Ganjam recorded 246 positive cases including 111 locals in Berhampur Municipal Corporation limits and two more deaths. The new cases include 37 frontline workers of whom 17 are from Berhampur. Sources said urban areas in the district have reported more positive cases. So far, Ganjam has reported 4,867 positive cases of which 3,055 have recovered. The two victims who succumbed to the virus are males.

While a 51-year victim had morbid obesity, the other, aged 34 years, was suffering from hypertension. With this, the death toll in the district rose to 48. Meanwhile, the district administration has stepped up efforts to contain the virus spread in rural areas. Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said out of 3,066 villages in the district, 2,564 are in green zone and the rest in red zone. “An area is declared red zone after the detection of positive cases. Health screening of each household is being carried out in the red zones. Multiple teams have been engaged in screening in both rural and urban areas,” he said. Kulange further informed that there are enough beds for positive cases as over 1,000 beds in Covid facilities are still vacant. Sources said from April 12 to July 15, around 15,347 swab samples were collected of which 14,406 have been tested.

On Thursday, Berhampur Sub-Collector SD Bhausaheb visited Covid care centre at Palur Hills after inmates of many such facilities alleged scarcity of drinking water and medicines. Bhausaheb interacted with the inmates and assured to sort out the problems. The city police under the supervision of Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra has started distributing masks to vendors and locals under its ‘One lakh masks’ campaign. Under the campaign, free washable cloth masks are being distributed to poor, under-privileged and small vendors. Each person is being given two masks along with a pamphlet with dos and don’ts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha covid warrior death coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp