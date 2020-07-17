STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops exchange fire with Maoists on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border

An exchange of fire between Odisha Police and Maoists took place in the wee hours of Thursday at a forested area on Odisha-

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/BHUBANESWAR: An exchange of fire between Odisha Police and Maoists took place in the wee hours of Thursday at a forested area on Odisha-Andhra border. Sources said that senior cadres of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) were camping in an area between Matikhal village about five km away from Gurupriya Setu in Swabhiman Anchal and Doraguda village under Kumuduputtu in Andhra Pradesh.

On a tip-off, Malkangiri SP Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari led a combined team of District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Special Operation Group (SOG) and launched an operation in the area. Sources said the patrolling unit of the banned outfit spotted the security forces advancing towards them and opened fire.

The security personnel retaliated forcing the Maoists to flee the spot. During search operation, police seized one .303 rifle, explosive items and other camp materials. DIG (South Western range) Shefeen Ahamed K said combing operations in Swabhiman Anchal have been intensified.

On July 5, four suspected Maoists including two women were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in Kandhamal district. A joint team of DVF and SOG had carried out the operation at Sirla forest area within Tumudibandha police limit. The Maoists were members of Bansadhara- Ghumusar-Nagavali division. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the area where the Maoist group had set up a camp.

