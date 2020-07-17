Jagannath Temple Administration tested 7,554 samples, 4 sevayats found COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

PURI: Four servitors of Sri Jagannath Temple at Puri have tested positive for Covid-19 during the period of June 3 to July 15. While two of the them have already recovered, the rest are undergoing treatment at Jagannath Medical College and Hospital. As decided by the State Government and directed by the Supreme Court, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had conducted three rounds of tests of servitors engaged in daily rituals prior to and during Rath Yatra.

Of the 2,442 servitors and 235 non-servitors tested between June 3 and 22 in the first phase, one servitor was found to be positive. In the second phase, samples of 1,894 servitors and 576 non-servitors were sent for test and one each among them tested positive. Similarly, samples of 2,301 servitors and 106 non-servitors were tested in the third round and two were detected with the virus. The servitors who tested positive in the first and second rounds have recovered.

A non-servitor found infected during the second round test and one family member of a servitor who tested positive have also recovered. The family member is a cancer patient. “Swab samples of servitors were tested thrice as per the directive of the Supreme Court. The two servitors under treatment will be discharged soon,” said an official.