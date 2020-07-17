STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Locals of Odisha's Birmitrapur oppose burial of COVID-19 positive woman, fears spread

The remaining two patients are symptomatic local cases of Madhusudanpali of Rourkela.

Published: 17th July 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Municipality workers wearing protective suits bury a coronavirus victim at a cemetery on the outskirts of Bahawalpur, in central Pakistan, Sunday, April 5, 2020.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh district administration found itself in a spot of bother after community members of a Covid-19 positive woman, who died of cancer, opposed the burial of her body fearing virus spread at Birmitrapur on Wednesday. The 40-year-old woman was suffering from cancer and after testing positive for coronavirus, she was admitted to Hi- Tech Covid-19 hospital at Rourkela on July 13. She passed away on Wednesday morning.

A senior administrative officer said the body was taken to the graveyard of Birmitrapur municipality by adhering to the necessary guidelines but locals protested fearing spread of infection. With consent of the woman’s family members, the body was finally consigned to flames at Vedvyas Ghat in the evening. Meanwhile, 10 new Covid-19 cases were reported from Sundargarh on Thursday taking the tally to 750 in the district. Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan informed that of the new cases, two are undergoing treatment at a Covid-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar. Three patients of Rourkela city, who are asymptomatic and contacts of previous positive cases, and as many asymptomatic frontline workers of Sundargarh town have also been infected.

The remaining two patients are symptomatic local cases of Madhusudanpali of Rourkela. Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida said all municipal services like issue of death/birth certificate, new trade licence or its renewal, payment of holding tax and other relevant services can done through online modes. The RMC has also shared four mobile phone numbers for sorting out difficulties in availing online services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha covid patient burial case Birmitra pur burial case coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp