Locals of Odisha's Birmitrapur oppose burial of COVID-19 positive woman, fears spread

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh district administration found itself in a spot of bother after community members of a Covid-19 positive woman, who died of cancer, opposed the burial of her body fearing virus spread at Birmitrapur on Wednesday. The 40-year-old woman was suffering from cancer and after testing positive for coronavirus, she was admitted to Hi- Tech Covid-19 hospital at Rourkela on July 13. She passed away on Wednesday morning.

A senior administrative officer said the body was taken to the graveyard of Birmitrapur municipality by adhering to the necessary guidelines but locals protested fearing spread of infection. With consent of the woman’s family members, the body was finally consigned to flames at Vedvyas Ghat in the evening. Meanwhile, 10 new Covid-19 cases were reported from Sundargarh on Thursday taking the tally to 750 in the district. Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan informed that of the new cases, two are undergoing treatment at a Covid-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar. Three patients of Rourkela city, who are asymptomatic and contacts of previous positive cases, and as many asymptomatic frontline workers of Sundargarh town have also been infected.

The remaining two patients are symptomatic local cases of Madhusudanpali of Rourkela. Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida said all municipal services like issue of death/birth certificate, new trade licence or its renewal, payment of holding tax and other relevant services can done through online modes. The RMC has also shared four mobile phone numbers for sorting out difficulties in availing online services.