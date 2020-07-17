STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Nine CRPF jawans test COVID-19 in Odisha's Nuapada

Though there were no other inmates in the TMC, movement of people near the area has been restricted and sanitisation drive carried out.

Published: 17th July 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

CRPF

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: As many as nine CRPF jawans tested positive for COVID-19 in Nuapada on Thursday taking the tally to 100 in the district. The jawans had recently returned to the district to resume their duty. While four of them had come back from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three had returned from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab on June 29. Similarly, two jawans had returned from other districts within the State on June 23 and 24.

Commandant of the CRPF Battalion Sandeep Choubey said all the jawans had gone on leave to their home town and upon their return, they were asked to complete the mandatory quarant ine period. They were lodged at temporary medical centre in Navjyoti School under Khariar road NAC. On July 8, their swab samples were collected and the results came positive on Wednesday late night. All the nine infected jawans have been shifted to the dedicated Covid care centre in Nuapada.

Though there were no other inmates in the TMC, movement of people near the area has been restricted and sanitisation drive carried out. Sources said so far, 65,621 migrant returnees have been discharged from various TMCs after completion of their quarantine period. As on Thursday, only 334 returnees are left in 18 TMCs in the district. In-charge of the Covid care centre in Nuapada Dr Radha Raman Birtia said of the total 100 cases, 85 have recovered and only 15 are active.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha CRPF covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp