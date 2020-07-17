Nine CRPF jawans test COVID-19 in Odisha's Nuapada

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: As many as nine CRPF jawans tested positive for COVID-19 in Nuapada on Thursday taking the tally to 100 in the district. The jawans had recently returned to the district to resume their duty. While four of them had come back from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three had returned from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab on June 29. Similarly, two jawans had returned from other districts within the State on June 23 and 24.

Commandant of the CRPF Battalion Sandeep Choubey said all the jawans had gone on leave to their home town and upon their return, they were asked to complete the mandatory quarant ine period. They were lodged at temporary medical centre in Navjyoti School under Khariar road NAC. On July 8, their swab samples were collected and the results came positive on Wednesday late night. All the nine infected jawans have been shifted to the dedicated Covid care centre in Nuapada.

Though there were no other inmates in the TMC, movement of people near the area has been restricted and sanitisation drive carried out. Sources said so far, 65,621 migrant returnees have been discharged from various TMCs after completion of their quarantine period. As on Thursday, only 334 returnees are left in 18 TMCs in the district. In-charge of the Covid care centre in Nuapada Dr Radha Raman Birtia said of the total 100 cases, 85 have recovered and only 15 are active.