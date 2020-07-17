Odisha coronavrius tally crosses 15K, plasma therapy begins

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The COVID-19 tally crossed 15,000-mark in the State after 494 new cases were detected from 23 districts. The number of cases dropped by over 15 per cent (pc) from the last week average of around 600 cases. Of the fresh cases, 322 were in quarantine and 172 local contacts. Ganjam continued to be worst-hit with maximum 246 cases followed by 64 from Khurda, 38 from Cuttack, 21 from Balasore and 16 from Nayagarh. Two more patients succumbed while undergoing treatment taking the total fatalities to 103, including 79 in Covid-19.

The two, both men, aged 51 and 34 were from Ganjam and suffering from morbid obesity and hypertension respectively. Meanwhile, convalescent plasma therapy has begun in the State after four recovered persons, including a doctor, donated plasma of different blood groups at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack on Wednesday. One unit of B +ve plasma also transfused to a 48-year-old Covid patient at Ashwini Hospital.