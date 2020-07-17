Odisha government ropes in corporates to set up COVID-19 care centres

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After allowing the State and Central government agencies to have their own Covid care centres (CCSs), Odisha Government on Thursday requested industrial and corporate houses operating in the State to develop such facilities for institutional isolation of their members. Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and Principal Secretary of Industry Hemant Sharma held an interactive session on the issue with the chairmen and chief executives of the industrial houses on digital mode from Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Addressing the industry leaders, the Chief Secretary said the Government has created a large number of units under three-tire Covid care system. These are CCCs, Covid Health Centres (CHCs) and Specialised Covid hospitals. Asymptomatic or mildsymptomatic cases will be taken care of in CCCs. Corporate and industry leaders appreciated the idea and agreed to set up CCCs in their facilities for their own employees and family members.