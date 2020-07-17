Why the pay disparity, ask AYUSH doctors to Odisha government

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AYUSH doctors deployed for combating Covid-19 pandemic have flagged the indifferent attitude of the State Government in terms of their remuneration and regularisation of jobs. The doctors, appointed at various PHCs and CHCs under the National Health Mission (NHM) scheme since 2007 are working as contractual employees at a paltry Rs 23000 per month. Despite repeated requests, their service is yet to be regularised.

Expressing resentment over the inordinate delay, they have demanded ‘equal pay for equal work’. They alleged that the regular doctors are drawing three times their salary for the similar nature of jobs. “Peculiarly, the new recruits on contract assigned to the Covid- 19 duties are being paid Rs 2200 per day and it translates into Rs 66,000 per month. But despite being in service for the last 13 years, we are getting one-third of their remuneration,” pointed out an AYUSH doctor engaged in worst hit Ganjam district. Not only the salary, they are also deprived of other benefits given to their regular counterparts.

Even as the State Government provided three months salary in advance to the doctors for Covid duty and introduced full family pension in case of loss of life, no such benefit is available for the contractual doctors. The AYUSH doctors have been engaged for screening and regular health check up of people at the Covid Care Homes and health monitoring of asymptomatic and patients with mild symptoms at the Covid Care Centres. Highlighting their challenges and pay disparity, another doctor said they do not hesitate to serve during a pandemic like this, but they need to be equally compensated.

“We are exposed to the virus like the regular doctors. But neither the district authorities nor the State health of ficials address their grievances. Instead, they are being threatened of service termination if failed to report to duty,” he said and informed that around 10 of his colleagues have already tested positive. While States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are paying the AYUSH doctors at par with the regular doctors, Karnataka is paying them Rs 45000 per month. As many as 1485 AYUSH doctors were engaged in two phases in 2007-08. While 1,224 are on duty, the remaining posts are vacant.

Though the Health and Family Welfare department in March had asked the Director of NHM and AYUSH Directorate to furnish details of vacant posts, the report is awaited. A senior health official said another reminder has been sent seeking details of the posts. “The State Government will soon take a decision in this regard once the information is received,” he added. Meanwhile, the BMC has declared Sitapur and Trinath Basti in Nayapalli area containment zones.

‘Convert Ayurveda centre as Covid hospital’ Health experts have suggested to convert Bhubaneswar Ayurveda Hospital as a full-fledged Covid Hospital to reduce the load of patients at SUM and KIMS Covid Hospitals. Established in 1970, the Ayurveda Hospital having a huge infrastructure near RK Mission here looks like a ghost house as everything is underutilised. They alleged patients are more benefited from the Kalupada-ghat massage facility that operates in a 8x10 room next to the hospital.