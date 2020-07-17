STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Why the pay disparity, ask AYUSH doctors to Odisha government

Docs deployed earlier get Rs 23K, recently rushed to receive Rs 66K a month

Published: 17th July 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AYUSH doctors deployed for combating Covid-19 pandemic have flagged the indifferent attitude of the State Government in terms of their remuneration and regularisation of jobs. The doctors, appointed at various PHCs and CHCs under the National Health Mission (NHM) scheme since 2007 are working as contractual employees at a paltry Rs  23000 per month. Despite repeated requests, their service is yet to be regularised.

Expressing resentment over the inordinate delay, they have demanded ‘equal pay for equal work’. They alleged that the regular doctors are drawing three times their salary for the similar nature of jobs. “Peculiarly, the new recruits on contract assigned to the Covid- 19 duties are being paid Rs  2200 per day and it translates into Rs  66,000 per month. But despite being in service for the last 13 years, we are getting one-third of their remuneration,” pointed out an AYUSH doctor engaged in worst hit Ganjam district. Not only the salary, they are also deprived of other benefits given to their regular counterparts.

Even as the State Government provided three months salary in advance to the doctors for Covid duty and introduced full family pension in case of loss of life, no such benefit is available for the contractual doctors. The AYUSH doctors have been engaged for screening and regular health check up of people at the Covid Care Homes and health monitoring of asymptomatic and patients with mild symptoms at the Covid Care Centres. Highlighting their challenges and pay disparity, another doctor said they do not hesitate to serve during a pandemic like this, but they need to be equally compensated.

“We are exposed to the virus like the regular doctors. But neither the district authorities nor the State health of ficials address their grievances. Instead, they are being threatened of service termination if failed to report to duty,” he said and informed that around 10 of his colleagues have already tested positive. While States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are paying the AYUSH doctors at par with the regular doctors, Karnataka is paying them Rs  45000 per month. As many as 1485 AYUSH doctors were engaged in two phases in 2007-08. While 1,224 are on duty, the remaining posts are vacant.

Though the Health and Family Welfare department in March had asked the Director of NHM and AYUSH Directorate to furnish details of vacant posts, the report is awaited. A senior health official said another reminder has been sent seeking details of the posts. “The State Government will soon take a decision in this regard once the information is received,” he added. Meanwhile, the BMC has declared Sitapur and Trinath Basti in Nayapalli area containment zones.

‘Convert Ayurveda centre as Covid hospital’ Health experts have suggested to convert Bhubaneswar Ayurveda Hospital as a full-fledged Covid Hospital to reduce the load of patients at SUM and KIMS Covid Hospitals. Established in 1970, the Ayurveda Hospital having a huge infrastructure near RK Mission here looks like a ghost house as everything is underutilised. They alleged patients are more benefited from the Kalupada-ghat massage facility that operates in a 8x10 room next to the hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AYUSH doctors National Health Mission pay disparity Odisha government
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp