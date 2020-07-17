STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

With weekend COVID-19 shutdowns, no end to sufferings of vegetable farmers in Odisha

With weekend shutdowns in Rourkela and Birmitrapur and closure of weekly village markets in 20 gram panchayats of the block, the farmers are facing losses.

Published: 17th July 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers collecting brinjal from a farm in Sorada block of Ganjam district

Farmers collecting brinjal from a farm in Sorada block of Ganjam district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/BERHAMPUR: Frequent lockdowns in urban and rural areas of Panposh sub-division has hit vegetable farmers of Nuagaon block. With weekend shutdowns in Rourkela and Birmitrapur and closure of weekly village markets in 20 gram panchayats of the block, the farmers are facing losses.

Anil Ekka of Barilepta village said he has been suffering for the last four months and to make matters worse, the brinjal and bittergourd crops were damaged due to rains this year. He said the farmers from the block are no longer able to sell their produce in the Steel City markets and are forced to sell their vegetables at throwaway prices.

Nuagaon panchayat samiti chairman Maklu Ekka said after a meeting with Panposh sub-collector Biswajit Mohapatra, the farmers were allowed to sell their produce on Monday and Wednesday between 8 am and 11 am on the premises of PS College.

However, this arrangement gave little respite to the farmers who are forced to sell maize for Rs  3-Rs  6 per kg, ladyfinger for Rs  5 per kg, pumpkin for Rs  3- 4 per kg and green chilly for Rs  10 per kg.

However, the wholesalers are not complaining as is evident from the skyrocketing price of vegetables in Rourkela and other towns of the district. Similar is the plight of vegetable farmers in the Covidhit Ganjam district. The worst sufferers are those who have grown brinjal on their farmland.

Sorada block of the district is known for the cultivation of the vegetable. Owing to lockdown, the farmers who grow their crops after buying seeds from neighbouring Nayagarh district, are no longer able to transport their produce to Khurda, Puri, Bhadrak, Balasore and Cuttack districts. Adhikari Suara of Gochcha village had grown brinjal over three acre land.

He said that his crop was damaged as he waited for permission from the authorities concerned to transport it to other districts. Even as brinjal is sold for Rs  50 per kg in markets in Berhampur, it fetches a measly Rs  2-Rs  3 per kg in rural areas. Meanwhile, the district administration has assured to look into the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha farmers COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha lockdown Vegetable farmers
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp